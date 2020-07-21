Jessica Simpson Reportedly Working On A Duet With Her Husband, Former NFL Player Eric Johnson

Is Jessica Simpson going to perform with husband Eric Johnson on her new album? In the wake of her bestselling memoir Open Book, Simpson finds herself back in the tabloid spotlight. OK! is claiming that Simpson and Johnson are collaborating in the studio together.

An unnamed source says the 40-year-old father of three “has a decent voice” for a retired NFL player. Simpson and Johnson are apparently “working on their very own duet and genuinely believe they could be the next Sonny and Cher!”

Johnson’s motivation for joining his wife in the studio? He “loves the attention” and “has been doing karaoke at home alongside Jess for years.” With a love of attention and karaoke microphone in hand, what could possibly go wrong? As much as we may all want to see Simpson perform with the former San Francisco 49ers tight end, this story is completely false.

Simpson’s musical career is stirring, though. To coincide with the audiobook version of Open Book, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” crooner released six new songs. These tracks are only available with the audiobook, but it is a sign that a new album, her first in a decade, may not be far off.

This is only the latest in a series of articles from this tabloid to contain no legitimate insight into Jessica Simpson’s life. In 2018, it claimed that Simpson was “planning to spoil her little girl rotten” with a million-dollar nursery. Expensive nurseries are a common enough tabloid story for us to say this was completely bogus.

This story came soon after Gossip Cop busted their claim that Johnson and Simpson were heading toward a billion-dollar divorce. No evidence was offered because no evidence exists. Johnson and Simpson are still in love, despite what this tabloid has to say.

The bogus stories hardly stop here. Gossip Cop has continually debunked rumors of internal strife between these two. In 2019, this very same tabloid said the two were arguing over Simpson’s weight loss goals. It’s terrible how Simpson’s weight has been treated as some sort of public issue for years now. Johnson had no problems with her goals, and so this story was false, too.

Most recently, OK! alleged that Johnson was embarrassed by Simpson’s memoir. Johnson has been lockstep with Simpson their entire marriage. This rumor of him being embarrassed by her deeply personal memoir was entirely fabricated. This so-called “source” really needs to get their facts in order. Johnson and Simpson are not cruising toward a divorce, nor are they cruising toward a number one hit.