Jessica Mulroney bombshell tell-all has Meghan Markle worried

Last week, Jessica Mulroney – Meghan’s unofficial maid of honour who she exiled after her controversial treatment of a black social media influencer – has hinted that she’s about to come out swinging.

The Canadian stylist and disgraced TV personality has been lying low with her husband in Toronto ever since the incident in June, after which it was widely reported that Meghan stopped taking her calls despite years of close friendship.

But just last week, she made her return to social media – and did so with a bang.

Posting to her Instagram, she shared a white picture with the words:“A quiet woman is at peace & is about to change everything” in bold black font. And insiders say Meghan should be worried.

“Jessica was very hurt and cried for weeks when she was cut off,” says a source.

“But she has re-emerged stronger and ready to tell her side of the story. Jessica is Meghan’s secret keeper and has the keys to it all – her wild days before she married into the royal family, and what Meghan really thinks about Harry and her falling out with the Cambridges.

“It would be the hottest interview in the news around the world, and given that Jessica is a self-styled PR expert, she is well aware of the impact. Jessica’s TV career folded amid the scandal, and she sees a sit-down, tell-all with a powerful journalist as her ticket back into the business.”

Jessica came under fire earlier this year following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum around the world.

Long-standing issues around systematic racism, white privilege, and police brutality were brought to the forefront of the world’s attention like never before.

Meghan herself even shared a powerful video message in support of the movement , calling for others to lead with love and compassion.

Following this, black influencer Sasha Exeter called upon her peers with large numbers of followers not to remain silent in the face of injustice.

However, it appears Jessica took this as a thinly veiled personal dig at her, and according to Sasha, Jessica then sent her a threat, which Sasha exposed in a lengthy 11-minute video.

Jessica ultimately responded with a public apology on Instagram while Meghan distanced herself from her former friend.