FRIENDS: When Jennifer Aniston Revealed A Heart-Wrenching Story About A Cancer Patient, Which Would Make Even Chandler Bing Cry

“So no one told us life was gonna be this way…” how true are these lines from FRIENDS? And we are sure, each of you would agree to it. No one told us adulthood would be so boring and just about surviving. Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green shared a heart-wrenching story related to the show and it’ll definitely leave you teary-eyed.

Jennifer Aniston revealed a cute yet emotional story about a cancer patient who was going through her treatment and one thing that kept her going, and laugh all those years was Friends show. Yes, this would make even the king of sarcasm Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing cry!

Speaking to People magazine, the Murder Mystery actress said:

“One time I ran into this woman, she had just completed three years of cancer treatment. She was completely cancer-free. And the one thing that had kept her going throughout all those horrid years of suffering with that, was watching FRIENDS! It made her laugh.”

Jennifer almost broke down while narrating the story and concluded by saying “That was one of my most precious moments.”

If you’re a FRIENDS fan, you would know that Jennifer Aniston was the most emotional on-screen and of-screen actor in the series. The Morning Show actress has got a tender heart and can cry at the smallest of things.