Jennifer Aniston sports red bikini to impress Brad Pitt during reunion

Jennifer Aniston chose to wear red bikini to impress ex-husband Brad Pitt during their virtual reunion.

The ex-couple mesmerised fans with their appearance during a virtual table read this week, getting into character as they took on roles from ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’.

Their admirers also witnessed a sweet moment between the ex-lovebirds while out of character. As they greeted each other at the beginning of the video, Brad said: “Hi Aniston,” before the actress replied: “Hi Pitt.”

The ‘Friends’ alum, who opted to rock a tiny red bikini top on her white T-shirt, read the part of Linda Barrett and indulged into character at one point for a scene where the schoolgirl was swimming in the pool.

Their excited fans noticed it, with one sharing a screengrab of the Friends star in her swimwear on Instagram, which was re-posted by Jennifer. “Jennifer Aniston in the red bikini for the win,” the caption read.

The 51-year-old star took on the role of Linda, Brad played student Brad Hamilton, and the former couple’s lines got incredibly flirty!

The Along Came Polly actress didn’t hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie. “Hi Brad,” she said romanticly.

“You know how cute I always thought you were. You’re so sexy. Will you come to me.”

They were joined by fellow A-listers, including Julia Roberts, John Legend and Morgan Freeman, who all watched on giggling at the interaction.