Jennifer Lopez reveals she was in tears on her birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 51st birthday with her family and friends on Friday, including fiancé Alex Rodriguez, twins Emme and Max, and soon-to-be stepdaughters Natasha and Ella.

The ‘Hustlers’ star said she was overcome with emotion by her loved ones who made her big day more special with their love and kindness. J-Lo also received well wishes from her devoted fans, who even made her a video montage of them all sending her messages.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside the festivities at home, which included a huge flower display in the living room.

The superstar wrote alongside the image: “Crying tears of joy! Thank you for the best day!”

J-Lo’s celebrity friends also took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday on social media, including Ryan Seacrest, who posted a photo of the pair of them, alongside the message: “Is World JLo Day a thing? Because it should be. Happy birthday to my friend who can do it all.”

Jennifer’s birthday celebrations were spread out across the weekend, and on Saturday, the star and her family spent the day at the beach.

‘The Selena’ star and Alex both shared photos from the trip out on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of the entire family posing on the sand.