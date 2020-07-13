Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Resume Recording Music For Their Upcoming Movie Marry Me?

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma who have been shooting for their upcoming film Marry Me together before lockdown, have recently teased their fans for new music. Both music stars took to Instagram and shared pictures with fans in which they can be seen working together in a studio for a new song.

Sharing a couple of pics on Instagram, JLo asked her fans, “are you ready?”

“Pase lo que pase ‘toy pa’ ti … 🎶 Are you ready? 😎😎 @Maluma 🔥🔥” she wrote.

Colombian singer Maluma also shared a happy picture with Jennifer Lopez on Instagram and wrote, “Esta clase me gusta … quien creen que es el neci@ y quien es el juicios@ de los 2 😈😇 A siii… estamos grabando una bomba “

According to MSN.com, while talking about doing a music album with Maluma for Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez told earlier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “There’s a whole, all new songs and all new music with it. So it’s exciting… I think I have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three,”

When asked about any musical tour that will happen along with the album, the singer replied, “Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that,”

According to Deadline, Marry Me is about a pop superstar played by Jennifer Lopez who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiancé played by Maluma at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously melts down on stage. Then she picks a random math teacher out of the crowd for marriage. What starts as a goof ends up becoming an exploration of relationships, expectations, and destiny.