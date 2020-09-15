Jennifer Lopez going all-out in $5M wedding, fiancé Alex Rodriguez supportive: rumor

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly going all out in her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez despite the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are set to tie the knot this year. Unfortunately, their wedding plans were affected by the pandemic, so they decided to delay their big day. However, the Jenny from the Block singer is prepping for a grand wedding and will be shedding millions when she walks down the aisle.

Jennifer Lopez will spend $5 million for her wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will still be pushing their wedding, but they will have a stat-at-home ceremony, according to Life & Style. However, the upcoming celebration will be on a grander scale than the original plan.

“Jen says quarantining all this time has made her want to celebrate like never before,” an insider told the outlet about Lopez and Rodriguez alleged $5 million nuptials.

“She’s going all out and Alex is backing her up 100 percent. He doesn’t want anyone to even utter the word budget – money is no object.”

Alleged wedding venue and details

Life & Style’s source claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dropped $32 million for a 15,000-square-foot mansion on Miami’s Star Island. It’s where the couple will reportedly exchange “I do’s” in late September or early October. They are aiming to celebrate their union during those times because the weather is still a bit cooler.

The insider added that the couple will be limiting their wedding guests due to the pandemic restrictions. However, there is no limit when it comes to food, decoration, music, flowers, and Lopez’s wedding gown.

JLo allegedly ordered an ultra-luxe cake from her favorite bakery, Divine Delicacies in Malibu. She also dropped $250,000 for the floral arrangement alone.

The couple will also be giving their guests luxurious presents, according to the source. Lopez and Rodriguez will be giving diamond bracelets for the ladies and gold watches for men. They will also be giving away gift certificates for massages, facials, and weekend get-aways.

The tipster added that the two are also timing their first kiss as a married couple as the sun sets, so it’s going to be an epic moment.

Aniston will allegedly be wearing a Versace wedding dress.

The Maid in Manhattan star’s wedding dress is expected to be a show stopper. The insider claimed she will be wearing a Versace gown for her big day.

“Jennifer had a Versace dress ready back in May, but she joked that it might be cursed,” the insider added.

“So she’s having them design something brand-new and a bit more grand.”

Rumor debunked

However, one should take the report with a grain of salt unless the couple confirms the details. J-Lo and A-Rod haven’t announced a new wedding date yet.

Also, with Life & Style’s reputation for publishing articles based on the statements of its undependable sources, this could be another groundless claim waiting to be debunked. So, fans should take the report lightly.