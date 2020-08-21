Jennifer Aniston Still Pitching Movie Ideas To Brad Pitt?

Last summer, a tabloid reported Jennifer Aniston was pitching Brad Pitt books to turn into movies. Gossip Cop investigated the sketchy story and found it to be untrue at the time. The former spouses were not working together.

Here’s a look back at the phony narrative.

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt’s Secret Meet-Ups

365 days ago, Heat alleged Pitt and Aniston were meeting up at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood. A supposed snitch told the publication, “It’s a favorite place for a lot of A-listers because they can slip in and out without getting noticed, and [Aniston] is meeting Brad there lately.”

The dubious insider purported the former spouses were meeting at the private spot to discuss producing a project together. The unnamed tipster asserted Aniston wanted to get involved in the former couple’s production company they founded, Plan B when they were together.

Pitt took over the company following their divorce in 2005. The so-called insider stated Aniston “is an avid reader and has been telling Brad all about the books she thinks would make great films. The sketchy source further contended Pitt had “really missed having her intellect involved in the production company.

It was her idea to turn The Time Traveler’s Wife into a movie back when they were still married, which ended up doing great business for the company.”

The Tabloids Continue To Get It Wrong About Brad And Jennifer

Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Pitt who confirmed the report wasn’t true. Additionally, we had already corrected the notion that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were working together at the time.

A year before this story came out, Heat Magazine claimed Pitt and Aniston were starring in a romantic comedy together. Gossip Cop dismissed the rumor when the story came out after speaking to a rep for Aniston who told us it wasn’t true.

And while they are actually planning to work together for the first in many years, joining a group of A-listed in a table read of the 80s classic Fast Times At Ridgemont High, which was an adaption from a book itself, Pitt and Aniston weren’t working together last year.

More Incorrect Stories About Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston

When the tabloid isn’t busy making up about the ex-spouses teaming up to work together, it’s insinuating the former pair are back together. A few months ago, we debunked Heat for claiming Jennifer Aniston wanted to “take a break” from Brad Pitt.

The inaccurate report stated Aniston and Pitt pumped the breaks on their romance because of trust issues. A supposed insider told the outlet Aniston was sick of Pitt “seemingly still playing the field.”

Following that, the tabloid asserted Aniston demanded Pitt choose between her and Alia Shawkat. The unreliable outlet insisted Aniston was “fed up” with Pitt’s friendship with Shawkat and the “mixed signals” the actor was sending her. Gossip Cop was told by a spokesperson for Pitt that he and Aniston are not back together, plus there wasn’t anything going on between Pitt and Shawkat. We wasted no time in correcting the bogus story.