When Jennifer Aniston Said Media Forced The ‘Perfect Image’ Of Her Marriage To Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were meant to be together. At least, that was the perception for most of us. Their fans still have hopes that the couple will get back together. However, both have moved on and are happy in their respective lives. But there was a time when the FRIENDS actress opened up about the expectations, not from Brad but the media.

Brad and Jennifer’s romance is a routine material for most tabloids. It has been happening ever since they first made their relationship official. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and were successful in keeping their marriage private, most times. Jen would sometimes let out details post a fight, but it’s exactly what Pitt hated the most.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relation has been tagged as ‘ideal’ for long. The actress at her appearance at the Oprah Winfrey show even opened up about it. Jen mentioned how it was the media that created the ideal image of their pair. However, to them, they were just a normal couple like any other.

It all began when Oprah Winfrey asked Jennifer Aniston, “People were obsessed about your marriage and then the divorce (with Brad Pitt). I think it’s because you guys represented the picture on the wedding cake. And so, if this doesn’t work out, then you’re thinking, ‘Oh Lord, I’m in trouble.’ I think it’s that kind of association. What do you think it is?”

To this, the Morning Show actress replied, “It is that, and it is created so totally by the media. Because all you see is the red carpet, and you don’t see people in their lives, living their lives, doing the things that people do.”

The actress continued, “It’s not real. It’s just not real. You’re human beings having a human experience and there’s nothing different except that you’re exposed to the world as a public person. But your personal life, your personal feelings, your heart, your success, your pain, your everything, is the same as anybody else’s.”

And that’s not it. Jennifer Aniston had a savage response to tabloids reporting her and Brad Pitt almost every day. She told her fans, “Come on, people, turn a page.”