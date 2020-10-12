Jennifer Aniston On Brad Pitt Dating Angelina Jolie: “The World Was SHOCKED & I Was Shocked”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the hottest and most talked-about couples of Hollywood. Even after their divorce, fans are secretly hoping for some miracle.

Recently we told you about the actresses shocking confession about always being in love with her ex-husband. But did you know that Brad cheated on Aniston with Angelina Jolie?

Well, we are not saying this, In Fact, it is Jennifer who feels so. Read on to know the entire story.

We all know that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sped their relationship up pretty quickly following the Moneyball star’s divorce with Jennifer Aniston.

Now what remains a mystery is if the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actors had an affair while Pitt was still married to Aniston? But the Friends star has her own set of beliefs as to whether or not Pitt was unfaithful during their five-year marriage.

We all have read in several tabloids about Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie being mortal enemies. Anyone would think that their first meeting would involve some sort of vicious catfight.

But contrary to all this, Jolie and Aniston had the calmest and casual first meet. This meeting happened when Brad Pitt was gearing up to work with the Maleficent actress in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“It was on the lot of Friends—I pulled over and introduced myself,” Aniston reveals. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”

Jennifer admits that she was shocked to hear about Brad and Jolie coming together so quickly after their divorce. “The world was shocked, and I was shocked. What we said was true as far as I knew. I choose to believe my husband. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him.”

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie revealed, “To be intimate with a married man, when my own father cheated on my mother, is not something I could forgive. I could not look at myself in the mirror if I did that.”