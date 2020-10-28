Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt urged to get back together after endorsing Joe Biden

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both publicly endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Although not everyone agrees with their move, many wanted them to reconcile.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been divorced for 15 years already. However, their fans are still not over them with many of them wanted the two to reconcile.

Jennifer Aniston announced on Instagram on Friday that she voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She also slammed Donald Trump for not seeing racism as an issue. Aniston also discouraged voters from supporting Kanye West by saying that doing so is not funny.

Aniston’s move received mixed reactions from Twitter users. Many of them agreed with the Friends‘ alum. But several also disagreed especially those who support Trump and West.

Some even slammed Aniston for telling others how to vote.

Days after Jennifer Aniston posted about voting for Joe Biden, her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, also showed his public support to the presidential candidate.

Biden released a new campaign ad on Saturday which premiered during the Los Angeles Dodgers – Tampa Bay Rays games. In the ad, Pitt called Biden “a president for all Americans.”

Just like Aniston’s move, Pitt’s public support for Biden received mixed reactions from Twitter users. Some slammed him for his opinion because they didn’t agree with him.

Since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are endorsing the same presidential candidate, many speculate that there is something more behind that. Their fans are hoping that they will get back together, but their support for the couple doesn’t mean that they agree with them.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both publicly endorsed Joe Biden, is this a sign??” one wrote on Twitter.

“Dear Brad Pitt – dear Jennifer Aniston- I sincerely do not agree with your voting for Biden-what I do vote for is for is for you 2 to PLEASE get back together – THAT would make the world happy!! Come on you two!!!! You know you love each other!!!” another tweeted.

Pitt and Aniston’s supporters have always wanted them to give their love another chance. In fact, the exes have been subjected to non-stop rumors.

There are speculations that they are already back together, have been married and are already expecting their first baby. However, both of their reps denied those rumors. Pitt and Aniston never reconciled.

Also, the Ad Astra actor has a girlfriend and it’s not Aniston. Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski.