Has ‘The Morning Show’ Ruined Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Friendship?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston had come to an end. In the year since then, has anything changed? We take a look.

In July 2019, OK! ran an article about friction between the two stars of AppleTV+’s The Morning Show. An anonymous insider claimed that the two stars “have slowly stopped socializing outside of work” and that the two “are just gritting their teeth trying to get through this experience without embarrassing themselves.”

Gossip Cop, of course, debunked this ludicrous story at the time. A representative for Aniston told us on the record that the story was “absolutely false.” The pair have been friends for decades and by all accounts continue to be quite close.

Aniston and Witherspoon far from embarrassed themselves in The Morning Show. Both received Golden Globe nominations for their roles. Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild award as well, beating her co-star to win it. Who did she thank? Reese Witherspoon, saying “I loved you girl.” Hardly a broken friendship when you proclaim your love on stage.

In the intervening year, AppleTV+ confirmed that the star-studded program has been renewed for a second season, with both actresses returning. If there truly had been a falling out then why would they do a second season?

A few months after we debunked this bogus story, Aniston would get her own Instagram account, famously posting a photo of the Friends cast reunited. Not long after that, she posted a short clip with her great friend, Reese Witherspoon. If there was still any doubt the two were no longer friends, Witherspoon posted a kind birthday wish to Aniston on Twitter.

A few months later this same tabloid again tried to drive a wedge between Aniston and Witherspoon. This time the friendship ended over mixed critical reception for the new series. Gossip Cop summarily debunked this article as well, pointing out that the two had only great things to say about each other during the press tour.

OK! Seemingly cannot leave the Friends star alone. Gossip Cop stepped in to debunk their story about Brad Pitt and Aniston planning a tell-all TV special. It seems like if the tabloids aren’t writing bogus stories about Aniston and Pitt, the unreliable publications write bogus stories on Aniston and Witherspoon.

Happy Birthday #JenniferAniston! 🌟 I couldn't ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!! 💯❣️ pic.twitter.com/6hGQYHGNUv — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 11, 2020

The Election star has of course stayed in the tabloids. OK!‘s sister publication the In Touch ran an article about Witherspoon living in “quarantine hell.” In an interview that same month Witherspoon herself, a slightly more reliable source than the unnamed tipster from the tabloid, told Candis Magazine herself how she and her husband had a “lovely easy relationship.”