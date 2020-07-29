Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans keep fingers crossed for a reunion at the Emmys

One of the foremost adored former couples of Tinseltown, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt has left fans elated with their Emmy gestures for 2020.

The past paramours may reunite once more with the virtual ceremony for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a virtual run-in of the two exes after their earlier get-together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards unleashed waves excitement amongst the fan pining for the two to revive their sentiment.

Eleven years later, Jennifer Aniston, 51, received an Emmy nomination, for her performance within the Morning Show, Pitt also nominated for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this year, the two sent shockwaves after Aniston bagged a prize at the SAG Awards while Pitt stood by behind the stage and watched her deliver her acceptance speech fully eagerness as he beamed and kept eyes stuck to the screen.

After she returned behind the stage, the Troy hunk embraced his ex-wife during a congratulatory hug, confirming to the world that their once sour ties have now become sincere.



