Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt almost landed the lead roles in ‘Titanic’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio became the power couple on screens after Titanic hit the silver screens.

However, what many are unaware of is that the iconic roles of Rose and Jack almost went to another golden pair in Tinseltown: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

According to a report by HuffPost, James Cameron, director of the award-winning blockbuster hit film, had eyes on a number of Hollywood A-listers for the project. Out of those, Aniston and Pitt had been at the top.

Apart from that, Angelina Jolie too had in consideration for the role of Rose as well as Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

On the other hand, DiCaprio who ended up getting the role was quite hesitant to accept as he wanted to get his ‘heartthrob’ image off his back. 

