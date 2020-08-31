Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘disappointed’ after withdrawing bid for New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are ‘disappointed’ after withdrawing their bid for New York Mets.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez tried to acquire the Major League Baseball franchise, New York Mets. However, on Friday, they announced that they were withdrawing their bid to buy the Mets.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez lose bid

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went head to head with hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen in buying New York Mets. However, the celebrity couple decided to drop out of the running on Friday night officially.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!!,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

“We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever.”

Lopez also accompanied her post with a screenshot of the announcement of their decision to pull out from the bidding.

New York Mets could go to Steve Cohen

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made a $1.7 billion bid. The couple put in $300 million of their own money for it, ESPN reported.

However, Cohen made a $2 billion bid, which is closer to what the family wanted. The Wilpon family is reportedly eyeing to make $2.5 billion from selling the team.

According to ESPN, the current owner, the Wilpons, prefer to sell the team to Lopez and Rodriguez if they could make a close bid. The couple didn’t.

Cohen will finalize the deal to purchase the Mets in the coming days, CNBC reported.

J-Lo addressed rumors about buying Mets

Before their withdrawal from the bidding process, there were rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning to buy the team. The On the Floor singer didn’t deny it, but at the time, she said she couldn’t give an update.

“In this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing,” Lopez said about the possibility of buying the team as quoted by Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity. It is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it.”