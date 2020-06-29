Jameela Jamil hits out at haters slapping her with ‘misogynistic’ labels

Jameela Jamil is one voice in the world of showbiz always speaking out against injustices and hate that is rampant in society.

The actor is taking an aim at her many haters once again who have been accusing her of being ‘jealous’ with her ‘misogynistic’ ways.

“They are criticizing me when they say these things… do they consider themselves jealous and un-feminist?” she asked the naysayers.

She went on to write: “You have all watched me take countless public lashings where millions of people pile onto me because I’ve made a mistake about other things.”

“Each of those, while unpleasant, has made me a better and more thoughtful person. Had I just been left to my own problematic devices ‘because I’m a woman’ then I would never have changed,” she added.

Jameela further reminded her readers that feminism does not give women the freedom to spew hatred just because of their gender.

“Feminism doesn’t mean never having to say you’re sorry.”

“Feminism means equality, and helping each other evolve and never letting each other harm other women. We can’t force each other to change. But we can invite each other to do so. That’s what criticism is,” she added.