Jameela Jamil hits out at haters slapping her with ‘misogynistic’ labels

Jameela Jamil is one voice in the world of showbiz always speaking out against injustices and hate that is rampant in society. 

The actor is taking an aim at her many haters once again who have been accusing her of being ‘jealous’ with her ‘misogynistic’ ways.

“They are criticizing me when they say these things… do they consider themselves jealous and un-feminist?” she asked the naysayers.

She went on to write: “You have all watched me take countless public lashings where millions of people pile onto me because I’ve made a mistake about other things.”

“Each of those, while unpleasant, has made me a better and more thoughtful person. Had I just been left to my own problematic devices ‘because I’m a woman’ then I would never have changed,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

To be clear truly only about 7 people approached me with this over the Kim K post, but it’s a pattern of rhetoric I want to raise awareness about because we are all often accused of these things. The above are delivered by women every time (all of whom fail to see that they are criticizing me when they say these things… do they consider themselves jealous and un-feminist?). You have all watched me take countless public lashings where millions of people pile onto me because I’ve made a mistake about other things. Each of those, while unpleasant, has made me a better and more thoughtful person. Had I just been left to my own problematic devices “because I’m a woman” then I would never have changed. Thank fuck I got called out. And even in my most defensive moments, I never one time accused any of the people criticizing me of being “jealous” or “un-feminist” for doing so. FEMINISM DOESN’T MEAN NEVER HAVING TO SAY YOU’RE SORRY. Feminism means equality, and helping each other evolve and never letting each other harm other women. We can’t force each other to change. But we can invite each other to do so. That’s what criticism is. ❤️

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on

Jameela further reminded her readers that feminism does not give women the freedom to spew hatred just because of their gender.

“Feminism doesn’t mean never having to say you’re sorry.”

“Feminism means equality, and helping each other evolve and never letting each other harm other women. We can’t force each other to change. But we can invite each other to do so. That’s what criticism is,” she added. 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Celebrities at The Lion King World Premiere UK Pictures 2019

Alex Jane

2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

alex

The Best Dressed at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign