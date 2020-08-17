Prince Harry’s moving speech at Kate Middleton & Prince William’s wedding in 2011 left the couple in tears

According to a recent report by Daily Express, royal author Katie Nicholl claims that Prince Harry made sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry at her royal wedding to his brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex was the best man at the nuptials held on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey.

Harry, who now lives in Santa Barbara with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, helped make the day especially memorable for the newlyweds and their 300 wedding guests, the publishing house reports.

In the book–Harry: Life, Loss, and Love in 2017 author Katie Nicholl gave details of Prince Harry ’s best man’s speech at the royal wedding and how it reportedly made Kate cry, while his then-girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, gave a ‘shy smile’. Ms Nicholl wrote: “It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.

“When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear.

Katie continued by saying: “The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother ‘William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate.”

“Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins’, to much laughter from the guests.”

However, she reveals that Chelsy made him delete one line of his speech for fear it would leave Kate red-faced. Nicholl’s book reveals: “She had helped Harry edit the best man’s speech, sensitively advising him to take out a line about Kate’s ‘killer legs’ that might have embarrassed the bride.”

Prince Harry also took responsibility alongside Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton for “transforming the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace into a nightclub” by organising disco balls and “giant glass bowls of Kate and William’s favourite Haribo sweets”.

The book also states that “Harry happily took on the role of master of ceremonies and made sure everyone was having a great time.”