What fueled Prince Harry, Prince William’s strained relationship?

A royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell biography, Finding Freedom, is the final nail in the coffin of Harry and Prince William’s relationship.

Many believe the controversial book has fueled the already strained relationship Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have with the Royal Family.

Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words author Phil Dampier assumed Finding Freedom’s release would do nothing to mend the royal brothers’ relationship.

The rift that began a strained relationship between two princes

The book detailed how the Sussexes were, allegedly, poorly treated behind the palace walls. It held the reason behind their decision to step down as senior royals.

Royal watchers and the royals themselves suspected Prince Harry and Meghan had something to do with the book, no matter how they denied it.

They saw Finding Freedom as the duke and duchess’ way to tell the story behind their royal exit.

The rift between the two princes believed to have started when Kate Middleton’s husband tried to warn his younger brother over his plan to marry the former actress quickly.

“William was worried Harry was rushing into it for the wrong reasons,” Dampier said, via New Idea. “William dated Kate for eight years and briefly split up with her.”

“He wanted to make sure Harry was being equally cautious,” he continued.

The Duke of Cambridge reminded Prince Harry of the terrible experience their mother, Princess Diana, had gone through.

“Diana had admitted she and Charles were unsuited and married without knowing each other,” Dampier added. “William was trying to make sure Harry wasn’t making the same mistake.”

The year that tested Prince Harry, Meghan

It looks like the year 2020 is trying Prince Harry and Meghan. The year began with their bombshell announcement that they would step back from their royal duties.

They said they wanted to lead a private life – away from the British public’s prying eyes and the media. They, too, aimed financial independence.

For the first time, the British public didn’t have to fund the two. The couple saw these moves to raise their son, Archie, conventionally, Express noted.

Sadly, their status and fame continuously hunt them.

They are recently in the headlines again for crafting a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce different content. It will, reportedly, vary from documentaries to shows with a theme close to their hearts.

Now, fans and critics alike are waiting for the next news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.