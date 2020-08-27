Prince Harry will reportedly not support Meghan Markle’s voting campaign

Prince Harry will, reportedly, not support his wife, Meghan Markle, on her bid to back the upcoming U.S.election.

Meghan Markle has been encouraging the U.S.citizens to vote in the 2020 presidential election, but she may not get the support of Prince Harry. According to the Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex will not help the former actress’ campaign in respect of his family.

Prince Harry’s stand on Meghan’s campaign for U.S. election

Prince Harry cannot vote in the November election as a member of the Royal Family. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has to remain “strictly neutral” when it comes to politics as the Queen of the U.K

“By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election,” the royal family’s official website reads. “However, Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the U.K.”

Meghan wants the Americans to participate in the upcoming presidential election in November.

She recently joined the United State of Women and When We All Vote online event to celebrate the 19th Amendment’s 100th anniversary.

“Even today, we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalized,” she said, per Hello!. “Still struggling to see that right come to fruition. And that is simply not OK.”

Meghan sees this as the reason for everyone to be out and support each other to understand that this fight “is worth fighting.”

“We all have to be out there mobilizing to have our voices heard,” she added. “Because at this juncture, if we aren’t part of the solution, we are part of the problem.”

Meghan’s right to vote

Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family do not exercise their right to vote. However, as a U.S.citizen and non-working member of the monarchy, Meghan may do so.

She has been vocal about her interest in voting in the upcoming election.

She told Marie Claire that she knows “what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless.”

“I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard,” she continued. “That opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

Meghan also shared a quote from the known suffragist Kate Sheppard from New Zealand, Hola! noted.

“Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,” the quote read.

Hence, Meghan Markle claimed it was the reason behind her decision to vote, while Prince Harry could not.