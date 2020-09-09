Harry Styles Finally BREAKS His Silence On Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him

Harry Styles is one of the most renowned English singers in the world. The Watermelon Sugar singer started his career with boy-band One Direction and got popular in no time. Styles enjoys a massive fan following on social media with 31 million followers on Instagram.

The Adore You singer has dated a lot of A-listers in Hollywood including names like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne to name a few.

Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift way back in time. It started in November 2012 and immediately grabbed attention by fans. Later, the Love Story singer released a song named ‘Out Of The Woods’ and fans thought that it was in reference to Styles.

Speaking about Taylor Swift writing songs for him, Harry Styles has finally broken his silence. In an interview with Howard Stern, the Watermelon Sugar singer said,

“I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.”

The Adore You singer added, “So at least they’re good songs.”

Harry Styles further added, “The only time you really think, ’is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care].”

The Watermelon Sugar singer is currently single and focusing on making new music amid the pandemic.