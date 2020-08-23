Prince Harry Reportedly Forced To Return To The UK For This Reason

Prince Harry has been living in Los Angeles for the past five months. And before moving to Santa Barbara, he and Meghan Markle lived in Canada for three months.

During a recent discussion on talkRADIO, royal expert Angela Levin said that Prince Harry would have to return to the United Kingdom for visa reasons.

Levin said that the Duke of Sussex cannot stay in the United States indefinitely because his lack of citizenship means he’s subject to certain tax implications.

The royal expert also said that she hopes Prince Harry will also return to the United Kingdom to visit his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

When the trip happens, Levin said that she doesn’t think Markle will accompany her husband. And if Markle joins Prince Harry on his trip, the couple won’t still bring their son, Archie along with them.

Levin said that it would be particularly difficult for Markle to head back to the UK after quitting The Firm in January.

“She even said she gave up her life for it [the royal family] and what a waste of life it has been,” she said.

However, Finding Freedom author, Omid Scobie said that it’s only a matter of time before Prince Harry and Markle return to the United Kingdom. After all, they still have a lot of unfinished business there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will, reportedly, return to the country for professional and personal reasons.

“While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle made a video appearance this week on the QCT YouTube channel. During the interview, the Suits alum revealed that she didn’t know about the Commonwealth before she joined the royal family.

“[Young people from across the Commonwealth] come with a question, they always offered a solution, and that’s what I think is so inspiring and why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex’s recent statement also suggests that she and Queen Elizabeth are on good terms.