Prince Harry Misses This From Back Home In The UK

What does Homeboy Harry miss about his native land? He spoke out about it this week, and if you think he said he misses his family you’d be wrong. Harry misses rugby.

There really isn’t much rugby in the U.S. where Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and son Archie are living, specifically in L.A. in Tyler Perry’s house. Apparently the warm sunshine hasn’t got him surfing yet, but he may want to take it up given his rugby woes.

Harry Told The World On Instagram That He Mises Rugby

“We all miss rugby,” Harry proclaimed in an Insta video that was posted by England Rugby on Wednesday. Harry is embracing his Angeleno environment, sporting a tan, and famously hanging out with the homies.

Since March the high-contact sport has been on lockdown in the U.K. Harry said in the post that the game’s suspension, “hasn’t taken away our spirit.” Harry is the Honorary President of England Rugby.

Harry Is Making Himself At Home As Much As He Can In America

The Instagram video that Harry appeared in is a part of England Rugby’s “Pitch In” campaign. It debuted as a way for English rugby teams to support their local communities via charity events.

Aside from pining away for rugby, Harry and Meghan had a grand time recently with Homeboy Industries. The group is described as a social justice organization and tries to enhance the lives of ex-cons and former gang members.

The couple helped the group to prepare food and worked side by side with the group’s participants who are called, “homies,” slang for homeboys.

According to Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, when Meghan was among the participants, they were just, “Harry and Meghan to the homies.”

“They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality.”

Will Meghan invite the homies to participate in their own new venture in the spirit of mutuality? This week People confirmed that the pair inked a deal with the speaker’s bureau Harry Walker Agency for talking engagements.

Harry And Meghan Have Sign With An Employment Agency

What kind of paid work will Meghan do now? It is expected that they will talk to corporations, trade associations, and those who wish to drop a load of dough in order to hear their thoughts on their pet topics which they have proclaimed to be racial equity, gender justice, mental health, and climate change.