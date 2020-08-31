Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will reportedly return to the UK next year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be back in Britain next year. The couple will stay for a couple of months in the U.K. to attend some special events.

Omid Scobie, the journalist close to the couple, revealed on his royal podcast, The Heirpod, the Sussexes’ schedule for next year. Allegedly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend “an extended period of time” in the duke’s home country.

The reasons for Prince Harry, Meghan’s lengthy stay in the U.K.

According to Express, Prince Harry and Meghan would be based in the U.K. for about five months, from March to July.

Scobie revealed they planned to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue and Trooping the Colour next year.

The Finding Freedom author added a lot of reasons why the Sussexes had to say in the country.

“I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the U.K. next year,” he said. “In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled in the Hague.”

“In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at,” he continued. “And on July 1, we have the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.”

However, it would still depend if traveling would be back to normal during that time.

The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry and Meghan’s return to the U.K. came after the announcement of Princess Diana’s statue.

Next year, the figure would be finally installed at Kensington Palace on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday. The Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, united to release a joint statement about the commissioned work.

Prince Harry confirmed a return to the U.K.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry confirmed his return to the U.K. while talking with the players from the Rugby Football League.

The sixth in line to the throne revealed he would have been back to Britain if it had not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, in 2021, he planned to go to the country for the Rugby League World Cup.

“We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup next year,” he said. “I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.”

Prince Harry is the patron of the Rugby Football League. Meghan Markle’s husband surprised the game’s players with the video call to celebrate the sport’s 125th anniversary.