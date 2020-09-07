Sorry Queen Elizabeth! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sussex Brand BIGGER Than Royal Family

Thanks to their decision to leave the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a bigger brand than the British monarchy.

“How much have they achieved in a short period since leaving the royal family,” asks Sussex cheerleader, Omid Scobie.

According to the “Finding Freedom” author, the Sussex brand is now in its peak than the royal family despite its centuries of prestige.

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was forced to drop their brand Sussex Royal because of the Megxit deal, the couple is now thriving in Los Angeles and their not-so-surprising multi-million deal with Netflix.

Scobie further added that the biography’s success, which he co-wrote with Carolyn Durand, was proof of how intrigue was in the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to his podcast “Heirpod”, Scobie said, “It has ignited a bunch of new conversations and to see also the level of interest they have around the world.”

The author also mentioned how “Finding Freedom” was able to get signed on foreign deals, that they will soon add twelve other language translations and plans to add more to the list.

“It just goes to show the power of the brand of the royal family but also that brand of Team Sussex, which I think has almost grown bigger or transcended further than the royal family themselves at this point.”

Since stepping down as senior members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer held back by tradition and hierarchy, which was always an issue back then.

Scobie revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been operating in the same way they have been desperate to do for some time now, as he believes that the couple was always held back in the royal family.

Since leaving behind their royal duties, the couple has taken their philanthropy to a whole new level.

“This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for several reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not.”

The royal expert even questioned The Firm, that if they had years and expertise in working with influential leaders worldwide, “Why couldn’t they handle working with Meghan?”

Scobie defended the Duchess, saying that the royal family didn’t want new people to change the monarchy’s traditional ways.

“Rather than anyone trying to accommodate those differences, it was quickly seen as something very problematic and something many tried to extinguish through leaking stories to the press and making the couple’s lives difficult internally.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly signed a multi-year deal with subscription-based streaming platform Netflix, nine months after leaving behind their royal lives.

According to The New York Times, the 35-year-old Duke and his 39-year-old wife will develop “documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming.”

This is all using the production company the couple has founded.

In a statement to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their focus was to create content that would inform and give hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”