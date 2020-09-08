Major Exploitation! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Spark Fury of Royal Experts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the Firm shook things up with the royal family.

Now, months after their shocking exile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are causing more headaches to the monarchy after their “megawatt” Netflix Deal.

Multiple reports recently stated that the runaway royals signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant amounting to $150 million.

The Sussexes’ upcoming project would cover a wide variety of contents such as documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children’s series that are focused on “creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan “Exploiting” the Royal Family

Unfortunately, the royal couple received a wave of criticism from royal experts, including royal biographer Angela Levin, who accused them of “exploiting” the royal family.

On the True Royalty TV show “The Royal Beat,” Levin pointed out that what the Sussexes have done is “the biggest exploitation of the royal family that has been in our lifetime.”

Levin also blasted Duchess Meghan for using Prince Harry and the monarchy to achieve the status that she has right now.

“I think this was plotted right from the beginning, before the wedding even. Meghan has used the Royal Family and Harry to go from being a C-lister to one of the most famous and richest women in the world,” the royal expert said.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe shared the same stance with Levin and claimed that they landed the lucrative deal because of their association with the British royal family.

“They wouldn’t have got a deal if it wasn’t for their position. They owe their success to the fact that they have been public property,” Larcombe claimed. “Without Harry she was a pretty average actress on an American show that hardly anyone in Britain had heard of. Now she is enjoying a position higher than the Pope.”

In addition, he pointed out that it is by far their “biggest development” after cutting their ties with the Firm.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blindsided the Queen for the Second Time

Aside from this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly blindsided the Palace with their massive deal with the streaming giant after failing to inform the Queen about their $150 million contract.

According to The Sun, the aides informed Queen Elizabeth II regarding the couple’s new endeavor.

“Her view is simple, the Royals are not for sale and danger surrounds high profile roles outside of the institution itself,” a palace insider told the outlet.

Furthermore, the source shared that the Queen is “aware of the pitfalls” when royals accept exclusive projects from private companies; however, Her Majesty “will appreciate that the duke and duchess can not be talked out of their plans.”

Brits Might Ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal

With the plan laid out to the Sussexes, most Brits gave the couple’s next project a thumbs down.

Based on YouGov’s poll in the U.K., 90 percent of participants say they will ignore the Netfli show that will be produced by the Sussexes.

Only three percent voted that were “very interested” and will support the upcoming project of the former royals while the remaining vote admitted to being “fairly interested.”