Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making film on Diana which could fuel rift with William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken quite a few steps that have supposedly left the British royal family fuming.

According to the latest reports, the Netflix deal signed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could fuel the rift between Prince William and Harry over a possible project by the couple encircling Princess Diana.

As the pair is all set to produce TV shows and documentaries for the streaming giant, reports have revealed that a documentary based on the life of the late Princess Diana could also be in the works.

A source cited by Mirror claimed: “The Sussexes are discussing making a feature documentary on Princess Diana’s family history and heritage. It is early stages but it is looking like it could happen.”

“It will work as a tribute to Diana and build on all the incredible charity work she has done. Netflix would also love to make a documentary about Diana and it is something they have been pushing for,” the insider added.

The grapevine further revealed that the documentary could further intensify the royal rift between Harry and William.

“William and Harry have a difficult relationship and they haven’t spoken for three months. These plans could further antagonise their fallout. If it does happen William will be the first to know,” said the source.

Reports came to surface last week, claiming a musical on Princess of Wales’ life is set to debut on Netflix, having no connection to the Sussex pair.