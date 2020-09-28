Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘violated’ Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s US election intervention was a “violation” of their “Megxit” deal with the Queen, according to reports.

Courtiers reportedly held talks to discuss how the royal household could distance itself further from Harry and Meghan after the couple called on voters in The United States to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

It’s being reported that senior courtiers also discussed that their move to intervene in US politics could further jeopardise their links to the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their message, called on American voters to ‘reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity’ in ‘the most important election of our life.’ Their comments widely interpreted as a swipe at President Donald Trump.

Members of the royal family are supposed to be politically neutral. Under the Sandringham accord – hammered out in March when Meghan and Harry resigned as working royals and moved to America – the Sussexes pledged that “everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty”.

In a video message recorded at their Californian home for a Time magazine broadcast, the Sussexes issued a rallying cry to US voters. Harry said: “This election, I’m not going to be able to vote in the US. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Meghan added: “Every four years we’re told: ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is.”

Reacting to it, Trump said: “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this … I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”