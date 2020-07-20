UK people see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as liability to royal family

Prince Harry has become a liability to the British Royal family and his popularity has declined, as indicated by a poll led by The Sun.

Just 35 percent of the participants see Harry as a positive for the royal family.

British media reported that it had been a stunning decrease in Harry’s popularity since just eight years ago his approval rating was 75 percent.

Reports said the less popular royal is Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew with 80 percent of these asked within the poll conducted by The Sun believing the Duke of York is a liability.

As per the poll, Prince Harry’s better half Meghan Markle is also considered as a liability by over a half those who participated.

She has just a 38 percent approval rating within the poll.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are presently living in Los Angeles with their child Archie after stepping down as senior royals.