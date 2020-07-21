Harry and Meghan left red-faced over tell-all book!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s soon-to-be-released explosive tell-all life story (biography) recently topped bestseller list although the book itself not be published.

But now, it shows up the Sussexes have been managed a brutal blow before book’s release, even in the store, it is in high demand but its price was reduced.

According to the Amazon website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, has just been radically decreased from £20 (approx. $36) to £13.60.

Written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the tell-all vows to give an “honest, very close and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31, 2020.

The book would not officially hit stores until August 20 but the online version available on August 11, it still managed to succeed in favorite within 24 hours of its pre-order release.

Omid had earlier posted the news on twitter that the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a life story biography by my own and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August,” Omid wrote.

“For the first time, go beyond the features headlines and find out the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” he included.

New Idea recently revealed four rumored disclosures from the book, which surrounded by the royal couple’s decision to step down as senior royals.

Megxit was planned

A week ago, a source seemed to reveal that Meghan was already pushing for Harry to quit the royal family while she was expecting Archie.

“She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly an excessive amount of when she was pregnant,” an insider disclosed to Mail Online.

The truth about Kate

Phil Dampier considers, it is possible the book could “criticize Kate and say she was catty to Meghan within the run-up to the wedding”.

If this happens, he points out there will probably be a permanent rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes.

Reunion showdown

The royal couples seemed to place on a friendly front for Meghan and Harry’s last official engagement as senior royals.

However, Harry’s strained, downcast appearance at the Commonwealth Day service in March told another story

Were the Meghan wedding dramas true?

Reports express she complained about the tiara (crown) lent to her by the Queen, made Kate jealous at the rehearsal, and complained about the reception menu.