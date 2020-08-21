Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home susceptible to natural disasters

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been experiencing several bumps on the road about during their Los Angeles move after they end a relationship with the British royal family.

While paparazzi intrusion doesn’t appear as though it will be a problem in their new Santa Barbara abode located inside a gated community, there are some different threats hovering around that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cautioned about.

As indicated by The Express, their new property may have more privacy yet before they purchased the house, a few residents had cautioned a couple of threats, for example, natural disaster, earthquake and wildfire affecting their house.

The report told that their new mansion is situated in the heart of California’s earthquake country and keeping in mind that Santa Barbara hasn’t had a major earthquake in decades, experts are still worried for it lies San Luis Fault range and the Hosgri Fault, the two are major components/parts of the San Andreas Fault system.

Cola bottling heir Alki David who lives just an hour’s drive away from the Sussex pair is also of the firm belief that infernos represent a consistent danger to local residents of the zone.

“I love Harry and Meghan and it is only fair they should think about the dangers in Montecito. It is hard for somebody from England to understand the sheer terror of flames that size. My fear is that the royals are sleepwalking into a firetrap,” he said.