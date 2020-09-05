Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Model Figure As She Goes Out Vacationing In Idaho With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been trending ever since DJ Khaled and Drake’s ‘Popstar’ released. The song was released earlier today and this is the second time the couple is seen together in a song after ‘10,000 Hours’.

The ‘Yummy’ singer is currently vacationing with wife and Victoria’s Secret model in Idaho and their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Hailey Bieber was spotted flaunting her model figure in a green bikini set and Justin Bieber was spotted wearing teal blue swim shorts.

Take a look at pictures here:

September 2: Justin Bieber and Hailey at the beach in Idaho pic.twitter.com/1OZD6AHBwg — Justin Bieber News (@jbtcandiids) September 3, 2020

That’s one good looking couple, we must say!

Justin and Hailey have reportedly bought a new $26 million home in Los Angeles. The couple was earlier spotted there and later at the beach.

The ‘Baby’ singer and his wife have been spending a lot of time together in the pandemic. When the pandemic started, they were quarantined at their big plush farmhouse in Canada with Justin’s family.

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted leaving on a private jet and now we know where they were headed to.