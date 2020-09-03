Justin Bieber Shares Stunning Picture Of Hailey Bieber In A Yellow Bikini & We Can’t Get Our Eyes Off Her!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are in love more than ever. The couple is currently vacationing with friends in the mountains and is sharing pictures of videos of the same on their social media platforms.

A while ago, the Yummy singer shared a picture of the wife wearing a bright yellow bikini and Victoria’s Secret model is sizzling in this hot avatar.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married for nearly two years and their Instagram PDA is quite popular among their fans.

Hailey sat at a wooden table, revealing her yellow scrunched bikini worn under a large lavish jacket.

Take a look at it here:

Look at that bright smile!

Lately, a lot of rumours are doing the rounds on social media which says that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are also planning to start a family. Although the couple hasn’t confirmed any of the news and the Yummy singer does want kids but not unless Victoria’s Secret model is ready.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber shared a kissing picture with wife Hailey Bieber and shared it on Instagram but their PDA went wrong and their fans slammed the couple for showing off a bit too much.