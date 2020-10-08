Hailey Bieber thinks Amanda Kloot’s criticism against Trump is valid

President Donald Trump has received criticism  for one of his statements that he made after he was discharged from  the hospital.

The president and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavius earlier this week. 

After his return to the White House, the president asked  people not to let COVID-19 “dominate your life”.

His tweet was met with a severe backlash after   Amanda Kloot’s criticism of President Donald Trump.

Kloots, the widow of actor Nick Cordero, called out Trump for his dismissive tweets about the disease that killed her husband.

Thousands of people sent message of support to Amanda and sympathized with her.

View this post on Instagram

To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus – I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we “let it” – like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Among them was Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber who took to her Instagram stories to share Amanda Kloot’s statement as a sign of her approval.

Check out her Insta story:

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Brad Pitt Is Dating Model Nicole Poturalski & It’s Not A Rumour Anymore!

Alex Jane

Royal Embarrasment: Meghan Markle Receives HUMILIATING News Before Book Release

Alex Jane

Kylie Jenner is not as short as what people think

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign