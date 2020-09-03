Gwyneth Paltrow Is Planning Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin’s Wedding, According To A New Report

Is Gwyneth Paltrow planning a wedding for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson? Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s divorce might have confused some people with their infamous “uncoupling” ideology.

However, the method worked for them and the former spouses have remained on good terms and co-parent quite well together. Yet, the tabloid, New Idea, claims Paltrow’s friendship with Martin is so great that she’s been hired to plan his wedding to his “fiance,” Dakota Johnson.

The magazine’s insider further states Johnson was behind the idea. “It was Dakota’s idea to get Gwyneth involved. Gwyn has the best contacts in LA and a whole team at Goop tastemakers on her payroll,” says a pal.

The unnamed source adds Paltrow, Johnson, and Martin have already started working on the impending nuptials over “wedding planning brunches” in the Hamptons. “The kids, Apple and Moses, aren’t the only reason why they all went to the same area for the summer,” concludes the insider.

There is one major problem with this story. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson aren’t engaged. Even though Martin and Johnson are still going strong in their relationship, the two haven’t’ announced any plans to get married or that they are betrothed.

The only piece of information Gossip Cop can say is true about this story is that Paltrow does have her relationship with Johnson. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress spoke about her “love” for the Fifty Shades of Grey star, saying.

I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.

This, however, doesn’t mean that Paltrow will be planning a wedding for Johnson and Martin. Additionally, wouldn’t be the first incorrect rumor Gossip Cop has busted about Paltrow, Martin, and Johnson.

Earlier this year, we dismissed a bizarre tale from the tabloid, NW, that claimed Paltrow propositioned Johnson and Martin for a “foursome” with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The weird piece asserted Johnson ran the idea by Martin due to his relationship with Johnson since she starred in the Fifty Shades film series.

Last January, Gossip Cop dismissed a report from Woman’s Day which claimed Paltrow and Johnson attended therapy together to deal with their problems.

The magazine alleged the two sat down with a therapist to settle their differences and work through numerous jealousy issues. As we stated, Paltrow never had any problems with Johnson, therefore the idea the two attended counseling together was just plain silly.