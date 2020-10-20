Gwen Stefani Quashes Breakup Rumours With Blake Shelton Before The Voice Premiere!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have come out stronger amid the pandemic. The couple quarantined together, collaborated on some music videos and fans couldn’t ask for more. Despite all the good, there have been rumours stating there’s trouble in paradise.

For a long time now, reports have stated that Blake and Gwen have called off their wedding. Earlier, rumours had it that the couple has secretly tied the knot amid the pandemic. However, nothing as such happened and they were waiting for the right time.

Now, Gwen Stefani has smartly quashed rumours of the wedding being called off as well. The Voice coach recently appeared on the Today show. The host Hoda Kotb told her that she googled ‘Gwen and Blake’ and the most suggested topic was ‘Gwen and Blake call off wedding.’

Hoda then asked Gwen Stefani for an update on the wedding. “What’s happening with the wedding?” asked the journalist.

“That’s a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot,” responded Gwen.

Well, that’s great. At least there’ll be no more tabloid rumours for quite some time now!

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani has recently made her comeback on The Voice. She replaced Nick Jonas and have previously been a part of Seasons 7,9,12 and 17. Fans would already know that it is the sets of this reality show where Blake Shelton and Stefani met each other.

Talking about shooting amid the new norms, Gwen shared, “It was actually not as weird as I thought. I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work.”

Instead of a bunch of audience like every season, this season of The Voice will witness a virtual live audience. “Honestly, you kind of forget that they’re there, you don’t really feel the screens because they’re screens. It was just really intimate between the coaches and with [host] Carson [Daly], it felt very relaxed and there was something fun about that,” Stefani concluded addressing the same.

