Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Causing Tensions On ‘The Voice?’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back on “The Voice.”

But being judges on the show and being in a relationship have started reported tensions on the set.

It all started when reported this week that the “Hollaback Girl” singer is pissed off at her country superstar’s “cold feet.”

In Touch claimed that the 51-year-old bombshell is tired of waiting for her 44-year-old beau’s marriage proposal.

Blake, who has been divorced twice, is said to be dragging his feet about heading to the altar for the third time.

According to the outlet’s insider, “Blake kept saying it’ll happen when the time is right.”

But Gwen is reportedly assuming that he will pop the question out of the blue on special occasions.

However, in the end, she is “let down and humiliated being left empty-handed.”

The said “marriage conflict” isn’t the only reason for the tensions in their relationship.

Per the source, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton being in lockdown and working together aren’t helping their relationship at all.

Being together on Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma 24/7 also took a toll on their relationship.

The insider claimed, “It was too much!”

Now, the tension took an effect on their working relationship on “The Voice.”

According to sources who spoke to In Touch, it’s now apparent that there’s trouble in paradise.

“They say you should never mix business with pleasure,” they added.

People who work backstage on “The Voice” have felt that Gwen and Blake are awful and awkward to each other backstage. But once the cameras start rolling, “they act like everything is fine.”

However, according to Gossip Cop, it seemed like the only ones who are worried Blake Shelton isn’t proposing yet, are the tabloids.

These days, Gwen and Blake seemed to be content with where they are in their relationship, whether it is with or without a ring.

In fact, Hoda Kotb asked Gwen in an appearance on “Today” to squeeze in some wedding chat despite the only topic was supposed to be the singing reality show.

Before the interview, Kotb said she Googled the pair’s name, and one of the automated fills was “Gwen and Blake call off the wedding.”

She then asked Gwen, “So what’s happening with the wedding?”

The No Doubt frontwoman then answered without skipping a beat, “Wow. That’s a really good question. Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. So that’s good.”

“We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying.”

But this wasn’t the first time Gwen addressed her relationship status.

In August, during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” British singer Dua Lip accidentally called Blake Shelton, her husband.

Dua told Gwen, “So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?”

The blonde beauty then quickly responded, “Well, he’s not my husband. But that sounded cool when you said it.”

Blake Shelton also addressed the rumors and loves how people believe that they are already married.

“I love the rumors. Those rumors are great. Who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”