Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Take A Step Forward In Their Relationship & It’s Worth $13 Million!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been ‘The Voice’ of relationship goals. They met in 2005 on the sets of the singing reality show and there has been no looking back.

Treating their fans, the couple has released a couple of music videos amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have now taken a step forward in their relationship. Can you guess?

For the longest time, there have been speculations around Blake and Gwen’s wedding. Gossip mill earlier suggested that the couple was planning to get married in a private affair amid the lockdown. While all of that was untrue, the latest development will leave all you fans excited.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have moved into their new family home in Encino in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The couple had been staying together in Oklahoma, but now has finally settled into Blake’s property that he bought in 2009. But what’s grabbing eyeball is the worth of the lavish mansion.

As per a report by US Weekly, the new family home is worth a whopping $13 million. But the couple is more than happy and that’s what matters the most.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19.

The loved-up couple’s new abode is said to be ‘very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty,” a source close to the development reveals.

It is also said that Gwen Stefani’s 3 kids have separate rooms to themselves in this new abode.

“Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either,” adds the source.