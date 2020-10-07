Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron reacts to her baby news

Gigi Hadid had a whirlwind romance with Bachelor star Tyler Cameron, shortly after breaking up with Zayn Malik last year.

The supermodel however, reconciled with Malik and fell pregnant. She then welcomed her first child last with the British singer last month.

Cameron came forth reacting to Hadid’s birth news, saying he is happy for her and that she is going to make an amazing mom for sure.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, he said, “It’s her story, it’s not me. So I’m just excited for her and I try to stay out of it as much as I can. I have nothing to do with it, but I’m happy for her.”

 Cameron’s reaction came after netizens started speculating that Hadid is pregnant with his baby.

In an earlier interview, he had shut the rumours saying he has nothing to do with Hadid’s pregnancy. 

In the latest interview, Cameron added that he doesn’t “really give it much energy”. 

He has nothing but happiness for Hadid and Malik. “I don’t care what people say [on social media],” he told the publication.

