Gigi Hadid shares photos of her new NYC house before welcoming baby with Zayn Malik: Grateful to & for all

The supermodel Gigi Hadid who is currently preparing to welcome her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, took to social media over the weekend to show off her newly renovated New York City apartment. While the expecting star has been spending time away from the city at her mom–Yolanda Hadid’s farm amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told fans that she’s looking forward to returning to her Big Apple home in the future.

“Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” Hadid, 25, wrote alongside a series of photos of her new swanky apartment.

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a little help from some of my favourite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy.”

Check out the pictures by the soon to be mom below:

The photos Hadid posted offered a rare glimpse into her home, showing the star’s comfy couches, gorgeous kitchen and a jaw-dropping glam room. Hadid also gave a shout-out to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who she called the “greatest homemaking-sounding-board” she could ask for. “She called me crazy when required,” Hadid playfully noted. “Grateful to and for all.”

Amidst the COVID 19 pandemic, Hadid has been spending time on her mom’s farm as she prepares to welcome her first child. In mid-July, Hadid revealed the first glimpse of her baby bump during an Instagram Live. The mom-to-be also noted during her social media chat that people are “confused” by her decision to not share many details about her pregnancy.

As she explained to fans, her pregnancy is “not the most important thing going on in the world” right now. Hadid then added, “I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”