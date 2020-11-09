Gigi Hadid Shares Cuddly Pic With Baby GiZi, We Wonder Where’s Daddy Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are on cloud nine after the birth of their cute little bundle of joy. Fans have been dying to see what baby GiZi looks like. But the model keeps teasing her fans by giving a little sneak-peek of her bundle of joy.

Well, every mother adores her baby, and so does Gigi. The supermodel shared yet another snap of baby GiZi and made all the fans go awww!

In the latest post, Gigi Hadid posted a snap of her adorable daughter and joked that the tot “burps sunshine”. The supermodel, took to her Instagram Story on November 8, posting her first-ever mother-daughter selfie with the one-month-old infant. We wonder where daddy Zayn Malik is?

Check out the picture below:

Gigi Hadid wore a beige coloured sweater and with whatever little can be seen, it is paired with a sky blue coloured flowers. She looked cute with her blonde styled in long braids. The model held the newborn over her shoulder, so her face was out of the shot.

The baby girl was dressed in a white top, grey pants, and yellow socks, while her mom wrote that she “burps sunshine,” adding a winking emoji after the caption. Too cute isn’t?

Just days earlier, Gigi shared her first-ever family photo with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their newborn daughter, as they all dressed up for Halloween. She posted a cute family photo of the trio to her Instagram Story on October 31, which showed their little girl dressed as the Incredible Hulk. However, her face was blurred by a sticker.

It comes five weeks after Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter, and the new mom and dad confirmed the news of the happy arrival in separate Instagram posts on September September 23. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend, and she’s already changed our world. So in love”, Gigi captioned a sweet snap of Zayn and the baby’s hand.