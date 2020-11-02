Gigi Hadid teased fans with a new photo of daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprised their fans with a new photo of their daughter.

2020 has been a remarkable year for the duo as they recently welcomed their baby girl last September.

The Vogue supermodel took to Instagram stories as she updated her 60.3 million followers with a snap of their almost one-year-old child while the family of three celebrates their first Halloween together.

The blonde beauty flaunts her post-baby body, donning a blue bodysuit while the former One Direction member unleashes his inner Potterhead, rocking a Slytherin character from the hit fantasy novel “Harry Potter.”

On the other hand, the 27-year-old British pop star was seen cradling his daughter while the first time mom appears to be happy as she stares at her beautiful child.

Unfortunately, Malik and Hadid opted to cover their daughter’s face with a Hulk emoji for privacy.

Meanwhile, fans flocked to Twitter as they gush over the power couple’s new family portrait.

“The way he’s holding his baby girl and the way he’s so proud of what he sees. Can @zaynmalik adopt me already, please??!

At least as a Goddaughter?” one posted, while the second fan shared the same sentiment and pointed out how adorable he looked at his baby girl.

“Exactly! He looks so proud. It warms my heart. You all collectively tell ’em to adopt me, please!”

Moreover, an individual appears to be stunned and amazed at the same time with how the runway royalty and the “Dusk Till Dawn” crooner now have their own little family.

“I cannot believe we are living on this plane of existence where Gigi Hadid and zayn malik have a daughter.”