Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Their First Child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together and are officially parents now. The couple welcomed a little baby girl as Zayn took to social media to confirm the news on 24 September, early Thursday morning (IST). While confirming the news, the singer also shared the cutest photo. 

Zayn wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”  

In the picture, Zayn’s tattooed fingers were unmissable as he held his baby girl’s tiny little fingers. Naturally, Gigi and Zayn’s fans went into an overdrive and it became one of the top Twitter trends in India within minutes. Hours after Zayn shared the first photo, Gigi also took to social to give us a glimpse of her baby girl. 

Take a look at Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s post announcing the birth of their first child:

As per reports, Gigi and Zayn chose New York City for the arrival of their little one. They were reportedly staying in the supermodel’s Manhattan apartment ahead of her delivery. Just last week, Gigi had taken to Instagram to flaunt her cute baby bump but mostly has kept her pregnancy journey on social media a personal one.

The couple have made headlines for their on-and-off relationship since late 2015. They confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this year as speculations became rife. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms.

But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi had earlier said in her virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

