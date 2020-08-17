George Clooney Going Through ‘Trial Separation’ With Wife Amal?

Are George and Amal Clooney undergoing a “trial separation” because they’re “both heartbroken”? No surprises, and here’s what we found.

‘George & Amal Separate Lives’

The cover story of Life & Style promises “surprising” photos and “fights over money.” The scoop comes from an alleged “insider” who claims the Clooney’s are in the midst of “a trial separation.” Apparently, anxiety over the pandemic and “fighting over money” are the chief causes, although Amal was independently wealthy before marrying George, so why money is an issue now is anyone’s guess.

Forgive us for having deja vu here. Gossip Cop busted this tabloid in April for a similar claim that the Clooneys were “drifting apart.” The issue then was arguments over where to live. Cindy Crawford popped up in that bogus story as well. It seems this tabloid is just recycling old stories and hoping we wouldn’t notice.

Friends Picking Sides?

The insider claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are siding with George, letting him stay at “the home they’re borrowing from Tyler Perry in Beverly Hills.” Seeing as The Sussexes moved from that mansion in July and into Santa Barbara, this anecdote is obviously bogus. Crawford has apparently sided with Amal and even let Amal move-in, something not reflected on Crawford’s prolific Instagram page.

Classic Bait & Switch

It’s immediately unclear which photographs are supposed to be “shocking.” There’s a photo of Amal chatting up Cindy Crawford and photos of each parent out with the kids. Is George walking alone with his son supposed to be shocking? Obviously the kids will get alone time with each parent sometimes. This is simply a bait and switch, with no provocative photographs found inside.

George and Amal Are Still Together

Gossip Cop is busting this story as just the latest attempt to disparage the marriage of George and Amal Clooney. Earlier this week, the two pledged $100,000 to charities for Beirut in response to the explosion there last week. If the two are releasing joint statements and donating money in the six figures, it’s safe to say they are on the same page and aren’t arguing over finances.

So Are All Famous Couples Living Separate Lives?

This catchy term, separate lives, is constantly used by this tabloid and is an easy way to spot a phony story. In February, it was Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. Earlier that same month it was Britney Spears living apart from Sam Asghari.

In June, it was Election star Reese Witherspoon living separately from Jim Toth. Throw William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman in too for good measure. It’s the go-to made-up story for a magazine when it doesn’t have any real stories to tell.