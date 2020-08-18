Following Up On Heidi Klum’s 5th Pregnancy

It has now been well over a year since one tabloid claimed Heidi Klum was expecting her fifth child. Since we never officially debunked that rumor.

Baby No. 5 On The Way For Klum

Back in March 2019, the National Enquirer reported that Klum was pregnant with a fifth child. With a photo of Klum crossing her arms across the chest, the tabloid said the Project Runway host was expecting her first child with Tom Kaulitz. An anonymous source told the tabloid “Heidi is crazy about Tom and wanted one more child before it got too late.”

She Really Was Crazy About Kaulitz

Klum and Kaulitz married privately in February 2019, about a month before this article. To demonstrate the lack of insight this tabloid really has, it referred to Kaulitz as Klum’s “fiance boy toy” when he was, in fact, already her husband. The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary together.

No Fifth Baby Was Born

When the entire body of proof is an article that comes from anonymous sources and a photograph of crossed arms, one should immediately be skeptical.

Gossip Cop knows this story is bogus because Klum has not had a fifth child. Pregnancy rumors still follow her around, as we’ve continued to bust these stories. If she was indeed expecting in March, she certainly would have had the child by now.

This is the same tabloid that once claimed Klum and Mel B were secretly a couple, which Gossip Cop concluded was completely outlandish. This tabloid didn’t know Klum had gotten married, and proceeded to erroneously claim she was pregnant. Clearly, it knows absolutely nothing as far as Klum is concerned.

Babies Sell Magazines

Pregnancy and cheating rumors pretty much keep the tabloid business afloat. Therefore it should come as no surprise that the National Enquirer has been busted by Gossip Cop countless times for faulty baby rumors. This Klum article is just one in a long line of baseless baby stories.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were supposed to adopt a child, but that never happened. Miranda Lambert allegedly was having a baby to save her marriage, but that baby never came and the marriage was never in trouble.

Heather Locklear was apparently adopting a baby to celebrate an engagement, but that was completely false. Gwen Stefani was once “piling on the pounds” to prepare for a new pregnancy, but this was similarly made up.

Most pregnancy rumors can be debunked simply by waiting them out. Klum has not given birth to a fifth child, nor does she seem at all interested in having another child. She is enjoying her new marriage and continuing to work on America’s Got Talent.