Black Widow’s Florence Pugh reveals how backlash over relationship with Zach Braff left her upset

According to latest media reports, Black Widow actress Florence Pugh was very upset with the backlash she received for being in a relationship with boyfriend, Zach Braff. The Hollywood actress, Florence Pugh, 24 has caught the eye of the storm when the news came to light that she is dating the 45-year-old Zach Braff.

The Black Widow actress and the Scrubs star became the point of discussion and debate among social media users, who were talking about the 21 years age gap between the couple. As per the latest news reports, Black Widow star Florence Pugh was very upset about the negative talk about her relationship.

According to news reports, during a podcast interview, Florence Pugh spoke about her relationship with Zach Braff and why she is not dating anyone in her age bracket. The Little Women actress, Florence Pugh further goes on to add that the reason she is not with someone around her age is because the relationships just does not work.

The stunning actress further adds that she is an adult and nobody has the right to tell her who she should and should not date or fall in love. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh also candidly admits that when people are criticizing her relationship with the Scrubs actor, Zach Braff she felt very bad about it, and thought that the talks about the age gap was just ridiculous.