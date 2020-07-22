Eva Mendes Warning Sandra Bullock To Stay Away From Ryan Gosling

Did Eva Mendes warn Sandra Bullock to stay away from Ryan Gosling? A tabloid claims Mendes may have threatened Bullock to keep her hands off of Gosling.

“Eva vs. Sandra” reads the headline in the latest story by New Idea. According to the tabloid, Eva Mendes is warning Sandra Bullock to stay away from her partner, Ryan Gosling. Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011 and are the parents of two daughters.

The couple is notoriously private about their relationship but the tabloid suggests that Mendes isn’t happy about Gosling potentially working with Bullock again given the two’s history.

Bullock and Gosling, who co-starred in the film, Murders by the Numbers, and also dated, are allegedly being pitched to do another movie together. The outlet contends Bullock and Gosling “have nothing but fond memories of their relationship,” but Mendes isn’t okay with the two sharing the screen again.

A supposed source tells the magazine, “They’re both happy in their current relationships, but Eva’s still not prepared to take any chances.” The dubious insider continues, “Eva knows Sandra was the only woman Ryan nearly married and the last thing she wants is him and her sexing it up in one of her big box office movies.”

Before we get into if the story is true or not, can we just note how utterly ridiculous this narrative sounds? The tabloid depicts Mendes as a jealous woman who wants her partner all to herself and is threatened by Bullock. The story creates a narrative that the two women are “at war” over Gosling when in reality, that’s not remotely true.

Bullock is in a committed relationship with Bryan Randall, so the idea Mendes is “warning” her to stay away from Gosling is a bit far-fetched. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the tabloids tried to insist the Gosling and Mendes were having relationship issues.

Last month, Gossip Cop busted OK!, for falsely claiming Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were fighting about the actor going back to work. The publication alleged Mendes was “used to Gosling being home and helping out with the kids and the chores,” and she was “begging” him not to go back to work.

Gossip Cop ran the narrative by a spokesperson for Mendes who called the article complete nonsense. Of course Gosling is planning to return to the set once the lockdown is lifted. In fact, it was just announced that he’s teaming up with Ryan Reynolds on a huge Netflix project.

The tabloids also like to incorrectly speculate about the state of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship. Last August, In Touch, asserted Gosling and Mendes’ relationship was “in trouble.” The unreliable tabloid claimed the two’s romance had hit a snag and the “spark” they once had for one another was “dying.” The outlet based its ridiculous claims on the words of an unnamed and untraceable source. Especially since the two are still together almost a year later.