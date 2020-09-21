Truth About Emma Watson’s Love Life

On top of being a women’s rights advocate and Hollywood star, Emma Watson has been a tabloid target for most of her life. The Perks of Being a Wallflower star once described herself as “self-partnered,” but that didn’t stop magazines from partnering her with everybody on the planet.

Following the 2018 Academy Awards, the Romeo +Juliet star got flirty with Watson at the afterparty. According to OK!, DiCaprio may have “finally found his perfect match.” Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Watson who assured us the two were friendly but not romantic.

In 2020, DiCaprio is still dating Camila Morrone. Watson appears to be dating businessman Leo Alexander Robinton, though that has not been publicly confirmed. At best, the tabloid was reaching, but more likely, it was just making the claim up.

Among the most pervasive Watson dating rumor surrounds her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton. OK! reported “Emma & Tom: More Than Friends?” after an Instagram post including Felton and Watson playing guitar.

The disreputable tabloid said, “We really hope it’s happening.” It wasn’t. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Watson who told us the two were just good friends from childhood. Felton has a passion for the guitar, so it was not a romantic post at all.

Robert Pattinson and Emma Watson starred together in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. We’ve seen all manner of bogus stories about these two. Star reported that Pattinson “had a crush on the British babe” since working on Harry Potter, and he tried to pick her up for a one-night-stand.

His plan backfired, as the “Emma is not a one-night-stand kind of girl.” Yeah, this “never happened” as we were told by a source close to both stars.

This was hardly the end of this saga though. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Pattinson was using Watson “as a way to get over” his break-up with FKA Twigs. Once Watson broke up with William Mack Knight, she and Pattinson “hooked up only three weeks” later.

What a crass story with no truth to it whatsoever. Watson and Pattinson presented together at the Golden Globes that year, but that was about the extent of things.

This whole rumor was started by the National Enquirer at the end of 2017. It reported that Pattinson and Watson were about to become a “serious and long-term” couple. In a more wholesome story, it said “they talk every night.” ’ It was a completely arbitrary pairing that had legs because the two were teen idols.