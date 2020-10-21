Emma Roberts Had BLOCKED Her Mom On Instagram & The Reason Is Legit!

It was back in August, Emma Roberts surprised her fans with news of expecting a child with actor Garrett Hedlund. While the news is one to be cherished, the same reason had led to a war between the actress and her mother Kelly Cunningham.

If one remembers, it was the Scream Queens actress’ mother who first revealed about Emma’s pregnancy.

But do you know that the same reason p*ssed off her daughter? Wondering why? It was so because the news was announced without Emma’s consent. As per the actress, there was no other way rather than blocking the mother on Instagram, to vent out the frustration.

Emma Roberts recently graced Jimmy Kimmel show, where she shared some amusing stories about Kelly Cunningham and others. She even revealed that it was her, who bought Kelly her first iPhone and it backfired a big way, as per her.

“I was, like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like, how sweet. And it was the worst thing I ever did,” she said.

Emma Roberts further revealed that as soon as the news was in a public forum, fans created chaos by asking questions to her mother about her daughter’s pregnancy.

She said, “It was a disaster. And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’

“I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’

Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby,” the 29-year-old added.

Well, it’s obvious that Kelly’s action created a mess by announcing Emma’s pregnancy in a hurry, but it’s the tale of daughter versus mother’s Instagram war which is amusing us.