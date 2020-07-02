A reflection in a photo of Elon Musk and Kanye West appears to show Grimes taking the picture

On Wednesday, Kanye West tweeted a photo of himself and SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, presumably hanging out at Musk’s house. The two have been friends for a while — Musk wrote West’s Time 100 blurb in 2015, saying that his friend “does think. Constantly.

About everything.” Despite the ongoing friendship, the photo generated waves online, racking up over 273,000 likes in just a few hours. Its engagement outpaced some of West’s previous tweets from earlier in the week, like the one in which he congratulates wife Kim Kardashian West on “becoming a billionaire” with a photo of some vegetables.

The photo of West and Musk bore a simple caption: “When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange,” followed by the orange emoji. 

There’s a lot to unpack in this photo, and Business Insider’s Avery Hartman did so, breaking down everything from Musk’s shoe choice to the scenery. Still — who took the photo?

Grimes’ reflection appears visible in the surface behind Musk and West, holding up a phone in a way that suggests that she was the one who shot it (it should be noted that she does not appear to be wearing orange).

Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, recently had a child together named X Æ A-Xii. The name was first announced to be X Æ A-12, but the couple apparently had to change it due to California naming laws. 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

The Best Dressed at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Alex Jane

10 Ways Harry and Meghan’s Wedding Broke the Royal Rules

Alex Jane

Jameela Jamil hits out at haters slapping her with ‘misogynistic’ labels

alex
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign