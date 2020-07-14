Did You Know? Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Initially Got Married For A GREEN Card In The US – PAST TENSE(D)

Ellen DeGeneres has been garnering headlines for a long while now. Not just her talk show, but her personal life has been dragged too. Gossip mill has it that her relationship with Portia de Rossi is at the breaking point. But there remains a rather unknown revelation that has come to light now.

For the unversed, Ellen and Portia made their relationship official in 2005. The couple dated for a while before finally tying the knot in 2008. Before that, the Arrested Development actress was married to Mel Metcalfe III. The relationship lasted for 3 years.

But what comes in as a shock is that Portia de Rossi initially got married with the intention of getting a green card in the United States. She herself revealed the same back in 2001. Not just that, her husband ran away with her sister-in-law.

Portia de Rossi made the revelations in a conversation with Radar Online. “’But I didn’t get my green card through him — I couldn’t do it at the end. By the end of our first year together, despite my desire to be attracted to him, my latent fear of my real sexuality was simmering and about to boil,” shared Ellen DeGeneres’ wife.

She also spoke about how her husband’s escape left her and her brother devastated. “When my husband left me, my brother moved into my place… My husband ran off with his wife, so we kept each other company and we liked to go out for margaritas and Mexican food to commiserate,” added Portia de Rossi.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres has been facing a lot of backlash lately. It started with The Ellen Show employees accusing her of non-payment of dues. Eventually, several others came out in the open to criticize her mean behaviour.